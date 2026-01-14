Padma Lakshmi's Culinary Journey: Bridging Cultures Through Recipes

Padma Lakshmi, an Indian-American TV personality and food expert, has expressed her concern over the current 'dark period' in the United States, with her new book aiming to foster connections among diverse communities.

Her cookbook, 'Padma's All American: Tales, Travels, and Recipes from Taste the Nation and Beyond,' celebrates America's culinary and immigrant diversity, featuring personal stories and recipes from immigrant and indigenous communities.

Amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment, Lakshmi hopes her book ignites curiosity and fosters understanding among American communities, bringing them closer in shared human values.

(With inputs from agencies.)