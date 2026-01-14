Left Menu

Padma Lakshmi's Culinary Journey: Bridging Cultures Through Recipes

Padma Lakshmi discusses her new book, 'Padma's All American,' which celebrates culinary diversity in America. She hopes it encourages people to connect with diverse communities amid growing anti-immigrant sentiment. Through recipes and personal stories, the book aims to bridge cultural gaps during challenging times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:46 IST
Padma Lakshmi, an Indian-American TV personality and food expert, has expressed her concern over the current 'dark period' in the United States, with her new book aiming to foster connections among diverse communities.

Her cookbook, 'Padma's All American: Tales, Travels, and Recipes from Taste the Nation and Beyond,' celebrates America's culinary and immigrant diversity, featuring personal stories and recipes from immigrant and indigenous communities.

Amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment, Lakshmi hopes her book ignites curiosity and fosters understanding among American communities, bringing them closer in shared human values.

