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Sanatan Premier League: Cricket and Culture Collide in Thrilling Finale

The Sanatan Premier League culminated in Indore with a grand finale blending cricket with cultural values, won by MPR Rajasthan. Honored guests and spiritual leaders graced the event, and social responsibility initiatives were highlighted, raising financial support for various causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:49 IST
Sanatan Premier League: Cricket and Culture Collide in Thrilling Finale
Grand Finale of Sanatan Premier League in Indore; MPR Rajasthan Becomes Champion. Image Credit: ANI
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The Sanatan Premier League reached an exhilarating conclusion at Indore's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, fusing cricket, culture, and social initiatives into an unforgettable event. The sporting spectacle unfolded amid a buoyant cultural atmosphere, drawing a large crowd eager to witness the dynamic interplay between sportsmanship and traditional values.

The final pitted AMG Madhya Pradesh against MPR Rajasthan in a gripping contest. Despite setting a target of 80 runs, AMG Madhya Pradesh fell short as MPR Rajasthan emerged victorious, securing the title with a 34-run lead. The champions took home a prize of ₹3.1 million, while the runners-up received ₹1.5 million. Star player Lakshmi Narayan was the toast of the tournament, earning the Man of the Tournament, Man of the Series, Purple Cap, and some impressive rewards. Rakesh Kumar Prajapati claimed the Orange Cap for his outstanding batting display.

Highlighting the cultural fusion theme, the tournament also received support from key sponsors, including Home & Soul and Investors Clinic. The final assembled an esteemed gathering, featuring spiritual leaders and famed cricket personalities. They enthusiastically cheered on the athletes, while social responsibility was emphasized through generous contributions to worthy causes, further enhancing the league's impact.

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