Smog-Free Bhogi: A Growing Environmental Consciousness in Tamil Nadu

The Bhogi festival in Tamil Nadu, celebrated before Pongal, has seen significant efforts to reduce environmental impact this year. With extensive awareness campaigns and night patrolling by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the burning of polluting materials like plastics and tyres was curtailed to protect air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:37 IST
  • India

The Bhogi festival, a traditional precursor to the Pongal harvest festivities, was observed across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday with bonfires contributing to mild smog in various areas. However, flight operations primarily remained unaffected due to the thin smog dissipating after sunrise.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, alongside the Chennai Corporation and police, led night patrols and an extensive awareness campaign to mitigate the environmental impact of Bhogi fires, discouraging the burning of harmful materials like plastics and tyres.

The air quality was satisfactory in most zones, thanks to public cooperation and awareness efforts. The TNPCB expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for supporting the 'Smokeless Bhogi' initiative, which significantly reduced environmental impact during the celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

