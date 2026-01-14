Left Menu

Reviving Ancient Maritime Ties: INSV Kaundinya's Historic Voyage to Oman

INSV Kaundinya, a traditional stitched ship, completed its maiden voyage from Porbandar, India, to Muscat, Oman, reviving ancient maritime connections. The expedition involved 17 days at sea, celebrating India's historical role as a maritime nation and strengthening India-Oman ties. The ship reflects centuries-old shipbuilding techniques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:07 IST
Reviving Ancient Maritime Ties: INSV Kaundinya's Historic Voyage to Oman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Oman

INSV Kaundinya, a traditional stitched ship, has successfully completed its maiden voyage from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Muscat, Oman, marking a significant rekindling of ancient maritime connections between India and Oman. The 17-day expedition paid homage to India's rich maritime heritage.

The vessel's crew, led by Commander Vikas Sheoran, received a warm welcome from officials, including Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, at a ceremony in Muscat. The ship, built using ancient techniques, is inspired by a painting from the historic Ajanta Caves.

This voyage stands as a powerful symbol of the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, highlighting the maritime, cultural, and civilizational links that span over 5,000 years. It underscores the enduring India-Oman friendship, bolstered by trade and mutual respect, as both countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations.

TRENDING

1
Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

 India
2
End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

 Global
3
U.S. Faces Historic Shift with Negative Net Migration

U.S. Faces Historic Shift with Negative Net Migration

 United States
4
US Envoy Announces Technocratic Plan for Gaza

US Envoy Announces Technocratic Plan for Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026