Reviving Ancient Maritime Ties: INSV Kaundinya's Historic Voyage to Oman

INSV Kaundinya, a traditional stitched ship, has successfully completed its maiden voyage from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Muscat, Oman, marking a significant rekindling of ancient maritime connections between India and Oman. The 17-day expedition paid homage to India's rich maritime heritage.

The vessel's crew, led by Commander Vikas Sheoran, received a warm welcome from officials, including Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, at a ceremony in Muscat. The ship, built using ancient techniques, is inspired by a painting from the historic Ajanta Caves.

This voyage stands as a powerful symbol of the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, highlighting the maritime, cultural, and civilizational links that span over 5,000 years. It underscores the enduring India-Oman friendship, bolstered by trade and mutual respect, as both countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations.