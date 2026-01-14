Trump's Global Gambit: A Former Singapore Minister's Take
George Yeo, a former Singapore minister, criticized US President Donald Trump's policies, citing increased global tensions after recent actions in Venezuela, Greenland, Cuba, and Iran.
Speaking at the C D Deshmukh Lecture, Yeo highlighted Trump's role in accelerating a shift toward a multipolar world, noting the administration's acknowledgment of this changing global landscape.
Yeo questioned the US's strategy in Venezuela, emphasizing the complexities of regime change in a nation with a strong nationalistic heritage and historical ties to leaders like Simon Bolivar. He pointed out the challenges of American entanglement in the region.
