Trump's Global Gambit: A Former Singapore Minister's Take

Former Singapore minister George Yeo spoke about the impacts of US President Donald Trump's foreign policies, noting increased global tensions with actions in Venezuela, Greenland, Cuba, and Iran. He highlighted the crystallization of a multipolar world and questioned the US's strategic maneuvers, especially in Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:54 IST
Trump
  • Country:
  • India

George Yeo, a former Singapore minister, criticized US President Donald Trump's policies, citing increased global tensions after recent actions in Venezuela, Greenland, Cuba, and Iran.

Speaking at the C D Deshmukh Lecture, Yeo highlighted Trump's role in accelerating a shift toward a multipolar world, noting the administration's acknowledgment of this changing global landscape.

Yeo questioned the US's strategy in Venezuela, emphasizing the complexities of regime change in a nation with a strong nationalistic heritage and historical ties to leaders like Simon Bolivar. He pointed out the challenges of American entanglement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

