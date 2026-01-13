Indian Navy’s Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp Brings Advanced Healthcare to Lakshadweep

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to inclusive and equitable healthcare, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh virtually addressed a Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp organised by the Indian Navy at Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kavaratti, Lakshadweep, on January 13, 2026. The nearly week-long camp marks the first-ever multi-speciality tri-services medical initiative in the island territory, delivering advanced diagnostic and specialist care directly to the local population.

Healthcare Outreach to Remote and Island Territories

Addressing the gathering, the Raksha Mantri emphasised that ensuring quality healthcare for citizens living in remote and island regions remains a national priority. He described the initiative as a powerful example of the Indian Navy’s expanding role in nation-building and humanitarian assistance, extending well beyond its core maritime security responsibilities.

He noted that the Tri-Services team of the Armed Forces Medical Services has brought specialist medical care to the people’s doorsteps, including comprehensive screening, early diagnosis, planned surgeries, cataract operations, and free distribution of medicines. According to him, these interventions will have lasting health benefits for the island community.

Highlighting broader health sector reforms, Shri Rajnath Singh stated that India is working with the resolve of a Swasth Bharat, supported by both infrastructure development and people-centric initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and Jan Aushadhi Kendras, aimed at improving access, affordability, and overall well-being.

Tri-Services Synergy and Expanded Medical Scope

Formally inaugurating the camp, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi described the initiative as unique on three counts:

Synergy: A truly joint effort involving medical professionals from the Army, Navy and Air Force, in close coordination with the local civil administration.

Scope: A wide range of specialities, including cardiology, ophthalmology, cataract surgery, nephrology, neurology, gastroenterology, dermatology and endocrinology.

Scale: Large deployment of medical professionals and support staff to ensure comprehensive coverage and outreach.

He underlined that such joint initiatives enhance inter-service cooperation, civil-military coordination, and contribute meaningfully to citizen welfare, especially in geographically isolated regions.

Large-Scale Deployment and Island-Wide Coverage

As envisioned by the Raksha Mantri, the Indian Navy is conducting multi-speciality camps across five islands—Amini, Androth, Agatti, Kavaratti and Minicoy—to maximise accessibility and outreach. A dedicated ophthalmology team has been stationed at Kavaratti to conduct cataract surgeries, while surgical teams have also been deployed at Agatti and Minicoy to handle operative and procedural requirements.

The camp has seen the deployment of:

29 Medical Officers

2 Nursing Officers

42 Paramedical personnel

Medical equipment, stores and essential medicines have been augmented to complement Lakshadweep’s existing government healthcare infrastructure, which includes district hospitals, community health centres and primary health facilities. This has enabled the delivery of specialist and super-specialist care at local healthcare institutions.

Sight-Restoring Surgeries: A Major Milestone

One of the major highlights of the camp has been the successful conduct of nearly 50 cataract surgeries within just two days, providing world-class ophthalmic care to island residents. The surgeries are being performed by specialists from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), with many more procedures scheduled in the coming days.

Lives Touched, Vision Restored

The human impact of the initiative has been profound.

Kuni Koya (65) from Amini, who suffered from hypermature cataract and near blindness, regained his sight following a successful surgery, reflecting the core mission of the camp—to ensure no citizen of India’s smallest Union Territory is left behind.

Khalid C (68) from Agatti became a symbol of the camp’s historic outreach as advanced ophthalmic techniques were deployed on the island for the first time, restoring his vision after nearly a decade of impairment.

Holistic Approach to Health and Wellness

Beyond clinical treatment, the camp has placed strong emphasis on preventive and holistic healthcare, in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision that good health encompasses physical, mental and social well-being.

Residents received counselling on:

Preventive healthcare and lifestyle modification

Mental well-being and nutrition

Dietary benefits of millets , promoting traditional and sustainable food systems

Yoga and wellness practices for long-term health benefits

Aligning with National Health Vision

The initiative aligns with flagship national programmes such as Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and reflects India’s global health philosophy of ‘One Earth, One Health’, integrating curative, preventive and promotive healthcare services.

By bringing advanced medical care to one of the country’s most remote regions, the Joint Services Multi-Speciality Camp stands as a landmark effort in ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare and reinforcing the Armed Forces’ enduring commitment to the welfare of citizens across the nation.