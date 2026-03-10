Left Menu

Critics' Choice Awards 2023: 'Homebound' and 'Black Warrant' Lead the Charge

The 8th Critics' Choice Awards spotlight Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' and Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant', leading with six and seven nominations respectively. Covering feature films, web series, short films, and documentaries, the awards highlight the diversity and evolution of Indian storytelling beyond traditional metrics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:09 IST
Critics' Choice Awards 2023: 'Homebound' and 'Black Warrant' Lead the Charge
  • Country:
  • India

The 8th Critics' Choice Awards have emerged as a significant event in the Indian film industry, championing diverse narratives and innovative storytellers. Leading the nominations this year are Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' with six nominations and Vikramaditya Motwane's crime thriller 'Black Warrant' with seven, setting the pace for the awards night.

A total of 56 film critics across the nation evaluated entries in feature films, web series, short films, and documentaries. In feature films, 'Homebound' leads, joined by 'Sabar Bonda' and 'Jugnuma' with three nominations each. The awards highlight various facets of filmmaking, including categories such as Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Director.

The event will also honor veteran actor Farida Jalal with the Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award, emphasizing the ceremony's commitment to acknowledging talent across generations. The Critics' Choice Awards continue to offer an invaluable snapshot of Indian storytelling's evolution, insisting on quality over superficial metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over US Navy's Alleged Escort of Oil Tanker Through Strait of Hormuz

Controversy Over US Navy's Alleged Escort of Oil Tanker Through Strait of Ho...

 Global
2
Appeals Court Upholds WV Ban on Medicaid for Gender-Affirming Surgeries

Appeals Court Upholds WV Ban on Medicaid for Gender-Affirming Surgeries

 Global
3
Punjab Assembly Erupts Over Medical College Debates

Punjab Assembly Erupts Over Medical College Debates

 India
4
Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026