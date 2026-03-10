Critics' Choice Awards 2023: 'Homebound' and 'Black Warrant' Lead the Charge
The 8th Critics' Choice Awards spotlight Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' and Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant', leading with six and seven nominations respectively. Covering feature films, web series, short films, and documentaries, the awards highlight the diversity and evolution of Indian storytelling beyond traditional metrics.
The 8th Critics' Choice Awards have emerged as a significant event in the Indian film industry, championing diverse narratives and innovative storytellers. Leading the nominations this year are Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' with six nominations and Vikramaditya Motwane's crime thriller 'Black Warrant' with seven, setting the pace for the awards night.
A total of 56 film critics across the nation evaluated entries in feature films, web series, short films, and documentaries. In feature films, 'Homebound' leads, joined by 'Sabar Bonda' and 'Jugnuma' with three nominations each. The awards highlight various facets of filmmaking, including categories such as Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Director.
The event will also honor veteran actor Farida Jalal with the Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award, emphasizing the ceremony's commitment to acknowledging talent across generations. The Critics' Choice Awards continue to offer an invaluable snapshot of Indian storytelling's evolution, insisting on quality over superficial metrics.
