Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Forest Officials Capture Elusive Tiger in Katarniaghat

A tiger roaming near Rehua Mansoor village for four days has been captured by forest personnel. The joint operation by the forest department, with the aid of elephants and drone surveillance, ensured safety for both the animal and nearby residents, calming local fears of wildlife encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:37 IST
Daring Rescue: Forest Officials Capture Elusive Tiger in Katarniaghat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, forest department personnel successfully tranquillised and captured a tiger that had been sighted near Rehua Mansoor village in the Katarniaghat forest range. The operation lasted several days due to dense fog and the tiger evading capture by moving between sugarcane fields and riverbanks.

Locals first spotted the big cat, causing panic in the village already on edge from previous wildlife attacks. The forest department swiftly moved to rescue the animal, prioritizing the safety of both residents and the tiger itself. Drones were used to track its movements, while thick fog initially impeded efforts.

The decisive action came on Saturday, as officials, using expert tranquillising squads and elephants from Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, successfully sedated the tiger via a tranquilliser gun. Captured and relocated for a medical examination, the operation concluded without harm to humans or livestock, bringing relief to the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026