Daring Rescue: Forest Officials Capture Elusive Tiger in Katarniaghat

In a dramatic rescue operation, forest department personnel successfully tranquillised and captured a tiger that had been sighted near Rehua Mansoor village in the Katarniaghat forest range. The operation lasted several days due to dense fog and the tiger evading capture by moving between sugarcane fields and riverbanks.

Locals first spotted the big cat, causing panic in the village already on edge from previous wildlife attacks. The forest department swiftly moved to rescue the animal, prioritizing the safety of both residents and the tiger itself. Drones were used to track its movements, while thick fog initially impeded efforts.

The decisive action came on Saturday, as officials, using expert tranquillising squads and elephants from Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, successfully sedated the tiger via a tranquilliser gun. Captured and relocated for a medical examination, the operation concluded without harm to humans or livestock, bringing relief to the local community.

