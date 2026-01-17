Daring Rescue: Forest Officials Capture Elusive Tiger in Katarniaghat
A tiger roaming near Rehua Mansoor village for four days has been captured by forest personnel. The joint operation by the forest department, with the aid of elephants and drone surveillance, ensured safety for both the animal and nearby residents, calming local fears of wildlife encounters.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic rescue operation, forest department personnel successfully tranquillised and captured a tiger that had been sighted near Rehua Mansoor village in the Katarniaghat forest range. The operation lasted several days due to dense fog and the tiger evading capture by moving between sugarcane fields and riverbanks.
Locals first spotted the big cat, causing panic in the village already on edge from previous wildlife attacks. The forest department swiftly moved to rescue the animal, prioritizing the safety of both residents and the tiger itself. Drones were used to track its movements, while thick fog initially impeded efforts.
The decisive action came on Saturday, as officials, using expert tranquillising squads and elephants from Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, successfully sedated the tiger via a tranquilliser gun. Captured and relocated for a medical examination, the operation concluded without harm to humans or livestock, bringing relief to the local community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
