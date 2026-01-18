Rashmika Mandanna's Heartfelt Connection with Japanese Fans

Rashmika Mandanna, the acclaimed actor known for her performances in 'Pushpa: The Rise' and 'Animal', shared a touching moment with fans in Japan. During a short visit, she was surrounded by letters and gifts from her Japanese admirers, capturing the experience as overwhelming and wholesome.

On Instagram, Mandanna expressed gratitude, mentioning how emotional the experience was. Promising to return for a longer stay, she also committed to learning more Japanese to better connect with her fans.

Her recent film 'Thamma', directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, was released under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie adds to the Maddock horror comedy universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)