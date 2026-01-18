Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna's Heartfelt Connection with Japanese Fans

Rashmika Mandanna, celebrated for her roles in films like 'Pushpa: The Rise', shared her joyful experience of receiving heartfelt letters and gifts from fans in Japan. During her brief visit, the overwhelming love made a significant impact on her. She promised to return to Japan soon and strengthen her bond with Japanese fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:13 IST
Rashmika Mandanna's Heartfelt Connection with Japanese Fans
Rashmika Mandanna
  • Country:
  • India

Rashmika Mandanna, the acclaimed actor known for her performances in 'Pushpa: The Rise' and 'Animal', shared a touching moment with fans in Japan. During a short visit, she was surrounded by letters and gifts from her Japanese admirers, capturing the experience as overwhelming and wholesome.

On Instagram, Mandanna expressed gratitude, mentioning how emotional the experience was. Promising to return for a longer stay, she also committed to learning more Japanese to better connect with her fans.

Her recent film 'Thamma', directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, was released under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie adds to the Maddock horror comedy universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026