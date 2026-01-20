Goa's Spiritual Facelift: New 'Ghat Aarti' on River Mandovi

The Goa government is making strides in enhancing religious tourism by developing a 'ghat aarti' facility on the River Mandovi. This initiative is poised to turn Naroa village into a spiritual hub, similar to Haridwar and Varanasi.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte announced in the legislative assembly that this project, located in North Goa, is set to attract both pilgrims and tourists. The ghat is situated near the historic Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple, whose origins trace back to the time of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

With a budget of Rs 10.85 crore allocated for the project, construction commenced on October 1, 2025, and is expected to conclude by May 29. M/s IB Construction has been assigned the task, with a completion timeline of 240 days, not accounting for the monsoon season. The project aims to reinforce Goa's position as a spiritual destination by adding a significant landmark along its riverfronts.

