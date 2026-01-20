Left Menu

Goa's Spiritual Facelift: New 'Ghat Aarti' on River Mandovi

The Goa government is developing a 'ghat aarti' facility on the banks of the River Mandovi at Naroa village to boost religious tourism. Modeled after iconic sites in Haridwar and Varanasi, it aims to be a major attraction for pilgrims. Construction began in October 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:50 IST
Goa's Spiritual Facelift: New 'Ghat Aarti' on River Mandovi
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government is making strides in enhancing religious tourism by developing a 'ghat aarti' facility on the River Mandovi. This initiative is poised to turn Naroa village into a spiritual hub, similar to Haridwar and Varanasi.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte announced in the legislative assembly that this project, located in North Goa, is set to attract both pilgrims and tourists. The ghat is situated near the historic Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple, whose origins trace back to the time of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

With a budget of Rs 10.85 crore allocated for the project, construction commenced on October 1, 2025, and is expected to conclude by May 29. M/s IB Construction has been assigned the task, with a completion timeline of 240 days, not accounting for the monsoon season. The project aims to reinforce Goa's position as a spiritual destination by adding a significant landmark along its riverfronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Justice: Rohini Police Solve Ayyappa Temple Robbery

Swift Justice: Rohini Police Solve Ayyappa Temple Robbery

 India
2
Opposition's Role Crucial in Democracy: Jogaram Patel

Opposition's Role Crucial in Democracy: Jogaram Patel

 India
3
AIBE Rules Change: Relief for Final Year Law Students

AIBE Rules Change: Relief for Final Year Law Students

 India
4
Noah Holdings: Redefining Wealth Management in the AI Era

Noah Holdings: Redefining Wealth Management in the AI Era

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026