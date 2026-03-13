Australia Braces for Inflation Surge Amid Oil Price Hike
Australia's Treasury warns of increased inflation due to rising oil prices, with the potential for inflation to exceed 4%. A temporary impact on GDP is expected, and a rate hike is anticipated. Oil price volatility, driven by geopolitical tensions involving Iran, is causing economic uncertainty.
Australia is poised for an inflation spike following a surge in oil prices, which could see headline inflation rising above 4% by June. Brent crude futures recently peaked at $100.46 a barrel, largely fueled by tensions involving Iran in the Gulf.
The Treasury department highlighted in a scenario analysis that if oil prices average $100 a barrel for three months, GDP could be temporarily impacted by a 0.1% negative hit. The oil spike could lead to significant inflationary pressures and force the government to revise its economic forecasts.
With the Reserve Bank of Australia forecasting inflation at 4.2% and a potential 4.1% rate hike anticipated from the Big Four banks, economic adjustments are imminent. Treasury's response to these developments remains pending as concerns over the economy amplify.
(With inputs from agencies.)
