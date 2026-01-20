Left Menu

Mumbai: Speeding Car Causes Chaos in Juhu, Injures Two

A Mercedes car crashed into an auto-rickshaw and a vehicle in Akshay Kumar's security convoy in Mumbai's Juhu. The driver has been arrested. Two individuals were injured in the accident, with one in serious condition. Videos of the site show locals aiding authorities in rescue efforts.

20-01-2026
File Photo of actor Akshay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Juhu Police Station in Mumbai apprehended the driver of a Mercedes for rash and negligent driving after a shocking incident on Monday night, according to a statement from the Mumbai Police.

The speeding vehicle rear-ended an auto-rickshaw in Juhu, toppling it into a car that was part of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's security detail. The collision left two people injured.

One of the victims, the auto-rickshaw driver, sustained serious injuries. His brother, Mohammed Sameer, expressed his concerns, stating, 'Our only request is that my brother gets proper medical treatment, the required medicines, and compensation be provided for the damaged rickshaw.' Video footage from the scene shows locals assisting in the rescue efforts.

