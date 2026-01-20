Left Menu

Valentino Red: The Legacy of a Fashion Icon

Valentino Garavani, renowned Italian fashion designer, left an indelible mark on the industry with his signature 'Valentino red' and elegant designs. Known as 'the emperor,' he was celebrated for dressing Hollywood stars and creating timeless fashions, eventually selling his business before retiring in 2008.

Renowned Italian designer Valentino Garavani, known for the signature color 'Valentino red,' has left a lasting legacy in the fashion world. His iconic hue was first introduced in 1959 with a striking cocktail dress, inspired by an elegant woman at Barcelona's opera house.

Over the decades, Valentino's romantic and intricately detailed designs cemented his status among the industry's elite, dressing stars like Elizabeth Taylor and Sharon Stone. The designer, hailed as 'the emperor,' built one of Italy's most celebrated luxury fashion houses, eventually selling it before retiring in 2008.

Valentino's contributions to fashion remain celebrated, with his influence extending beyond his lifetime. The PM23 gallery in Rome, founded by Valentino and his partner Giammetti, continues to champion art, showcasing works inspired by the power of the color red.

