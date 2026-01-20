Valentino Red: The Legacy of a Fashion Icon

Renowned Italian designer Valentino Garavani, known for the signature color 'Valentino red,' has left a lasting legacy in the fashion world. His iconic hue was first introduced in 1959 with a striking cocktail dress, inspired by an elegant woman at Barcelona's opera house.

Over the decades, Valentino's romantic and intricately detailed designs cemented his status among the industry's elite, dressing stars like Elizabeth Taylor and Sharon Stone. The designer, hailed as 'the emperor,' built one of Italy's most celebrated luxury fashion houses, eventually selling it before retiring in 2008.

Valentino's contributions to fashion remain celebrated, with his influence extending beyond his lifetime. The PM23 gallery in Rome, founded by Valentino and his partner Giammetti, continues to champion art, showcasing works inspired by the power of the color red.