Left Menu

The Cascades Neopolis: Redefining Luxury Living in Hyderabad

GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP has won the Developer of the Year award in the 'Residential' category at the Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards for their project, The Cascades Neopolis. This innovative development blends luxury and sustainability, setting a new benchmark for urban living in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:40 IST
The Cascades Neopolis: Redefining Luxury Living in Hyderabad
Mr. Rohit Reddy Vangala, Partner, accepted the award in person at the Awards ceremony. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP has been lauded as the Developer of the Year in the 'Residential' category at the renowned Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards, hosted in Hyderabad. The accolade was awarded for the ambitious residential project, The Cascades Neopolis, a collaborative effort by GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty.

The Cascades Neopolis is a substantial ₹3,169 crore real estate venture that spans 7.34 acres and includes 1,189 luxury residences along with 10 penthouses. This development features a set of five towering structures, each reaching up to 63 storeys and 217 metres. Celebrated for its wellness-first approach and global design standards, it's the first residential project to receive WELL Pre-Certification.

The project's prime location in Hyderabad's Financial District and its emphasis on luxury, wellness, and innovative urban design have set it apart. With amenities such as a massive clubhouse, sky bridges, and a six-acre car-free podium, The Cascades Neopolis is redefining premium living standards and earning its developers significant industry recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah's Influence Wanes Amid Lebanon's Tumultuous Conflict

Hezbollah's Influence Wanes Amid Lebanon's Tumultuous Conflict

 Australia
2
China Charts Future: From Tech Supremacy to Population Policies

China Charts Future: From Tech Supremacy to Population Policies

 Global
3
Congress Exodus Boosts BJP in Assam: MLAs Switch Sides Ahead of Polls

Congress Exodus Boosts BJP in Assam: MLAs Switch Sides Ahead of Polls

 India
4
Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026