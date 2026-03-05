The Cascades Neopolis: Redefining Luxury Living in Hyderabad

GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP has been lauded as the Developer of the Year in the 'Residential' category at the renowned Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards, hosted in Hyderabad. The accolade was awarded for the ambitious residential project, The Cascades Neopolis, a collaborative effort by GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty.

The Cascades Neopolis is a substantial ₹3,169 crore real estate venture that spans 7.34 acres and includes 1,189 luxury residences along with 10 penthouses. This development features a set of five towering structures, each reaching up to 63 storeys and 217 metres. Celebrated for its wellness-first approach and global design standards, it's the first residential project to receive WELL Pre-Certification.

The project's prime location in Hyderabad's Financial District and its emphasis on luxury, wellness, and innovative urban design have set it apart. With amenities such as a massive clubhouse, sky bridges, and a six-acre car-free podium, The Cascades Neopolis is redefining premium living standards and earning its developers significant industry recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)