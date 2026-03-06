Left Menu

Boosting Tourism: Andhra Pradesh Eyes Disney-Style Theme Parks

Andhra Pradesh's Tourism Minister announced the state's support for international theme parks, akin to Disney World, requiring significant investment. Discussions with Imagicaa and Wonderla show interest in developing parks in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. The state's tourism department is actively pursuing partnerships and incentives to boost tourism.

06-03-2026
On Friday, Andhra Pradesh's Tourism Minister, K Durgesh, expressed the state government's readiness to support the development of international theme parks within the state.

Addressing the possibility of a project resembling Disney World in Guntur district, he highlighted that such ventures demand investments up to Rs 60,000 crore. The state aims to attract private players while offering land, incentives, and permits.

Collaborations with companies like Imagicaa and Wonderla indicate potential park projects in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. The government has granted industry status to tourism and secured deals worth Rs 18,448 crore, including three theme parks, at the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag.

