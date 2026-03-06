Boosting Tourism: Andhra Pradesh Eyes Disney-Style Theme Parks

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh's Tourism Minister, K Durgesh, expressed the state government's readiness to support the development of international theme parks within the state.

Addressing the possibility of a project resembling Disney World in Guntur district, he highlighted that such ventures demand investments up to Rs 60,000 crore. The state aims to attract private players while offering land, incentives, and permits.

Collaborations with companies like Imagicaa and Wonderla indicate potential park projects in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. The government has granted industry status to tourism and secured deals worth Rs 18,448 crore, including three theme parks, at the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag.

