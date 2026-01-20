Chhota Bheem Leads Green Mission with Bisleri and NBT

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., in alliance with the National Book Trust (NBT), has unveiled a new comic book, 'Chhota Bheem and Vidya's - Big Green Mission,' aimed at instilling environmental responsibility in children. This initiative debuted at the 2026 New Delhi World Book Fair, featuring esteemed guests from both organizations.

The comic book, rich with engaging narratives and vivid illustrations, emphasizes crucial themes like waste segregation and sustainable consumption to cultivate eco-friendly habits in youth. The book will be available in 48 languages to ensure reach across India's diverse linguistic landscape, encouraging early adoption of waste management practices.

Leaders from Bisleri and NBT highlighted this collaboration as a key step in fostering sustainable behavior through educational content. With creative input from Green Gold Animation, this comic seeks to inspire future generations by integrating environmental stewardship into everyday life, starting from a young age.

(With inputs from agencies.)