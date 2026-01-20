Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Shankaracharya Title in Uttar Pradesh

The Congress party criticized the BJP for questioning Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's use of the Shankaracharya title. Saraswati was prohibited from partaking in a holy dip and protested by fasting. The incident has sparked outrage, with Congress accusing the BJP of arrogance and disrespecting Hindu traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:12 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Shankaracharya Title in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The contentious issue of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's use of the Shankaracharya title has stirred a political row in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress party voiced intense criticism against the BJP, questioning the government's authority to challenge a revered Hindu position.

Tensions escalated when Saraswati was barred from participating in a traditional holy dip during the Mauni Amavasya. In response, he commenced a hunger strike, demanding an apology from local authorities, who issued a notice questioning his Shankaracharya title.

Pawan Khera of the Congress accused the BJP of crossing lines, equating their demands to those made upon Muslims to show identity papers. He suggested the situation reflects arrogance and a break from Indian traditions, placing the focus under national and global scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

