Ajmer Eateries Turn to Traditional Fuels Amid LPG Shortage

Ajmer's hotels and restaurants face LPG cylinder supply disruptions due to a West Asian conflict, prompting them to use traditional fuels like coal and wood. This shift has increased demand and prices for these fuels, with traders predicting further growth if the LPG shortage persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ajmer | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:08 IST
Ajmer's hotels and restaurants are experiencing disruptions in the supply of LPG commercial cylinders due to ongoing conflicts in West Asia. As a consequence, they are increasingly using traditional fuels such as coal and wood for cooking.

The shift has led to a spike in demand for these alternative fuels across the city. Coal trader Ayub noted a significant rise in consumption, with daily wood usage doubling from 100 kg to as much as 250 kg. The increased demand is even influencing prices, with coal now selling at Rs 35 per kg, up from Rs 30, while wood prices have risen from Rs 8 to nearly Rs 10 per kg.

Traders like Maan Kewalramani and Heera Lakhyani warn that if the LPG supply issues persist, both demand and prices for traditional fuels are likely to climb further, as hotel owners are already making bulk fuel purchases to stave off potential shortages.

