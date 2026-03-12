Left Menu

The Drumbeat at Dawn: Honoring the 'Seharkhwaan' Tradition

In Srinagar, drumbeaters known as 'Seharkhwaan' maintain an age-old Ramzan tradition, waking residents for their pre-dawn meal. Despite modern technology, this practice endures, supported by local donations. Figures like Mohammad Rafiq Kataria and Mohammad Iqbal Khatana carry forward this culturally rich custom amid evolving social landscapes.

Srinagar | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:02 IST
Before dawn breaks over the valley, hundreds of men make their way through Srinagar's streets, drums in hand. These men, known as 'Seharkhwaan', are responsible for waking the city's residents for their pre-dawn meal during Ramzan, a longstanding tradition.

Mohammad Rafiq Kataria, from a remote village in north Kashmir, has served as a Seharkhwaan for thirty years. He takes up his drum nightly at 3 am, ensuring no one oversleeps their 'Sehri'. Despite modern gadgets, the tradition persists, with locals donating generously at Ramzan's end to show their support. Katana recently assumed his father's role, ensuring the next generation upholds the practice.

While technology might suggest redundancy, the fervor for this tradition speaks otherwise. Drumbeaters maintain their significance within the community, underscored by ongoing generosity—even through challenging times like recent lockdowns.

