Indian Navy's Republic Day Tableau: A Journey Through Tradition and Innovation

The Indian Navy's tableau for the Republic Day parade promises to blend history with modern innovation, featuring a stitched ship from the fifth century CE and other key elements that emphasize the Navy's commitment to self-reliance and national security.

This year, 144 young naval personnel, representing a cross-section of India's states and Union territories, will march along Kartavya Path. Lt Karan Nagyal, who will command the contingent, emphasized that the parade showcases the Indian Navy as a 'Combat Ready, Cohesive, Aatmanirbhar Force'.

The carefully curated tableau will also highlight modern indigenous platforms such as INS Vikrant, illustrating the Navy's evolution. Vice Admiral Praveen Nair noted that their participation is more than a display of military might—it's a reflection of India's journey towards 'Samudra Se Samridhi'.

(With inputs from agencies.)