Quality of our products should be of global standard, quality makes difference in global supply chain: Prime Minister Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:38 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening up a wide range of opportunities for us: PM.
Today world is looking for trusted and resilient manufacturing partners, India has opportunity to become a key player in this respect: PM.
