Prime Minister Modi's Diplomatic Outreach Amid West Asia Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in diplomatic conversations with leaders of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia amid escalating tensions in West Asia. He condemned attacks on these nations and discussed the Indian community's well-being. These talks follow heightened regional tensions after attacks involving Iran, the US, and Israel.

In a significant diplomatic move on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held crucial discussions with the King of Bahrain, Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed Bin Salman, condemning the recent attacks during the West Asia conflict.

The conversations focused on expressing solidarity and discussing the safety of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia amidst rising geopolitical tensions.

These talks occurred after a major incident led to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, causing Iran to retaliate against Israel and its allies, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Modi's outreach comes after he conferred with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

