Ding Yuxi: Bridging Global Entertainment and AI Innovation
Baidu Wenku, an AI-powered platform by Baidu, expands globally with actor Ding Yuxi as Global Ambassador. Ding, known for his roles in hit series and international brand endorsements, strengthens Baidu's outreach. The platform's international edition, Oreate AI, is gaining traction worldwide with innovative AI solutions.
Baidu Wenku, a leading AI-powered productivity platform under Baidu, China's premier AI company, has appointed actor Ding Yuxi as its first Global Ambassador. The announcement symbolizes a key phase in Baidu Wenku's global reach, following its expansion strategy initiated in 2025.
Ding Yuxi, celebrated for his acclaimed performances in popular series and endorsements with global brands, now steps into a pivotal role with Baidu. His appointment highlights the merging point of entertainment and technology, as Baidu Wenku aims to captivate international audiences with its advanced AI capabilities.
Oreate AI, the international edition, has already reached over a million users across 220 territories. This partnership with Ding Yuxi is envisioned to elevate the global standing of Baidu Wenku and Oreate AI, fostering enhanced user engagement with Chinese AI innovations.
