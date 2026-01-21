Empowering Youth: UNICEF and Mumbai Unite for Climate Action

Mumbai Climate Week 2026 is set to witness significant youth participation as UNICEF YuWaah partners with Project Mumbai. Slated for February 17-19, 2026, the event marks India's first city-led effort focusing on urban resilience through local climate action, emphasizing a child-centered approach.

Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF India Representative, highlighted the role of young people as crucial change agents in climate solutions. With activities such as the Campus Climate Roadshows and Youth Green Innovation Challenge, the youth will have the opportunity to drive practical climate solutions.

The initiative includes the Youth Green Innovation Challenge, inviting youth-led projects on Food Systems, Urban Resilience, and Energy Transition. This platform seeks to amplify young voices and connect grassroots innovations with policy dialogue during the climate week.

(With inputs from agencies.)