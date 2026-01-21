Left Menu

Celebrating 54 Years of Statehood: A Tribute to Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their 54th Statehood Day. The three states became separate entities under the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971. Leaders highlighted their contributions to national unity and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:24 IST
Celebrating 54 Years of Statehood: A Tribute to Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The states of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura marked a significant milestone on Wednesday, as they celebrated their 54th Statehood Day. Offering his congratulations, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati praised the states for their role in India's unity and progress.

These states emerged as individual entities following the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act of 1971, and since then, have contributed richly to the nation's diversity. On social media, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the importance of this day in their constitutional journey.

Both leaders expressed their hopes for the continued prosperity and development of these states, underscoring the vibrant culture and enduring spirit they bring to the nation. The celebrations serve as a reminder of the regions' contributions to India's collective identity.

TRENDING

1
EU's Legal Battle Over Mercosur Trade Deal

EU's Legal Battle Over Mercosur Trade Deal

 Global
2
Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

 India
3
SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Launch

SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Laun...

 India
4
Davos Drama: Markets React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Davos Drama: Markets React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026