Celebrating 54 Years of Statehood: A Tribute to Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura

The states of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura marked a significant milestone on Wednesday, as they celebrated their 54th Statehood Day. Offering his congratulations, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati praised the states for their role in India's unity and progress.

These states emerged as individual entities following the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act of 1971, and since then, have contributed richly to the nation's diversity. On social media, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the importance of this day in their constitutional journey.

Both leaders expressed their hopes for the continued prosperity and development of these states, underscoring the vibrant culture and enduring spirit they bring to the nation. The celebrations serve as a reminder of the regions' contributions to India's collective identity.