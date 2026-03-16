Tripura's Ambitious Tax-Free Budget: Paving the Way for 'Viksit Tripura'

On Monday, Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy unveiled a tax-free deficit budget of Rs 34,212.31 crore for the financial year 2026-27. The budget highlights crucial sectors such as infrastructure, digital transformation, and rural employment, marking a 5.52% increase from the previous fiscal year's estimate.

Despite an overall increase in the financial outlay, the budget projects a deficit of Rs 240.72 crore, notably setting aside Rs 8945.92 crore for capital expenditure — a 13.19% rise from the prior year's allocation. The minister emphasized that these investments are vital for sustainable economic growth, aiming to transform Tripura by 2047.

Moreover, the strategic budget earmarks significant funds for tribal development and higher education, including the establishment of new universities. This reflects the government's commitment to fostering equity and economic relief without introducing new taxes, laying the groundwork for holistic socio-economic progress in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)