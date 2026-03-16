10 patients killed in major fire at SCB Medical College Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack: CM Mohan Charan Majhi.
PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 16-03-2026 07:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 07:10 IST
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10 patients killed in major fire at SCB Medical College Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack: CM Mohan Charan Majhi.
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