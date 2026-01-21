Ram Temple Trust Chief Hospitalized Amid Health Scare

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the venerable president of the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya, has been transferred to a private hospital in Lucknow due to a concerning deterioration in his health, according to his associates.

The 87-year-old religious leader has been grappling with sustained vomiting and diarrhea, and has abstained from eating for the past 36 hours, reported his personal doctor, Dr. S K Pathak.

With the priest's health declining further, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, a close associate, stated that medical professionals recommended moving him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow for advanced care.

