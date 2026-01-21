Ram Temple Trust Chief Hospitalized Amid Health Scare
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya, was admitted to a Lucknow hospital following health complications. The 87-year-old seer has been suffering from continuous vomiting and diarrhea and has not eaten for over 36 hours, as confirmed by his personal physician.
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the venerable president of the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya, has been transferred to a private hospital in Lucknow due to a concerning deterioration in his health, according to his associates.
The 87-year-old religious leader has been grappling with sustained vomiting and diarrhea, and has abstained from eating for the past 36 hours, reported his personal doctor, Dr. S K Pathak.
With the priest's health declining further, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, a close associate, stated that medical professionals recommended moving him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow for advanced care.
