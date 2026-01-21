Left Menu

Ram Temple Trust Chief Hospitalized Amid Health Scare

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya, was admitted to a Lucknow hospital following health complications. The 87-year-old seer has been suffering from continuous vomiting and diarrhea and has not eaten for over 36 hours, as confirmed by his personal physician.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:24 IST
Ram Temple Trust Chief Hospitalized Amid Health Scare
  • Country:
  • India

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the venerable president of the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya, has been transferred to a private hospital in Lucknow due to a concerning deterioration in his health, according to his associates.

The 87-year-old religious leader has been grappling with sustained vomiting and diarrhea, and has abstained from eating for the past 36 hours, reported his personal doctor, Dr. S K Pathak.

With the priest's health declining further, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, a close associate, stated that medical professionals recommended moving him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow for advanced care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Legal Battle Over Mercosur Trade Deal

EU's Legal Battle Over Mercosur Trade Deal

 Global
2
Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

 India
3
SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Launch

SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Laun...

 India
4
Davos Drama: Markets React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Davos Drama: Markets React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026