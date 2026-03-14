Punjab's Push for Equitable Healthcare: A Call to Private Hospitals

In a call for inclusive healthcare, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh declared health a fundamental right, advocating for accessible quality care. On Saturday, Singh urged private hospitals to allocate 20% of their beds for government scheme patients, ensuring affordability. His remarks came at the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026.

Singh emphasized the need for government and corporate healthcare partnerships to achieve universal healthcare. Highlighting efforts like 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', he noted the state's expansion with 565 clinics rurally and 318 in urban underprivileged areas, aspiring to deliver robust care across Punjab.

To bolster universal healthcare through 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna', Singh argued for private hospitals' participation, offering government scheme compensations. Principal Secretary Kumar Rahul invited health sector investments, touting Punjab's facilitative ecosystem with policy support and fast-track approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)