Left Menu

Punjab's Push for Equitable Healthcare: A Call to Private Hospitals

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh stresses healthcare as a right, urging private hospitals to reserve 20% of beds for government schemes. Highlighting rural-urban healthcare access reduction via 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', he calls for support towards universal healthcare. Punjab invites health sector investments with supportive policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:18 IST
Punjab's Push for Equitable Healthcare: A Call to Private Hospitals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for inclusive healthcare, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh declared health a fundamental right, advocating for accessible quality care. On Saturday, Singh urged private hospitals to allocate 20% of their beds for government scheme patients, ensuring affordability. His remarks came at the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026.

Singh emphasized the need for government and corporate healthcare partnerships to achieve universal healthcare. Highlighting efforts like 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', he noted the state's expansion with 565 clinics rurally and 318 in urban underprivileged areas, aspiring to deliver robust care across Punjab.

To bolster universal healthcare through 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna', Singh argued for private hospitals' participation, offering government scheme compensations. Principal Secretary Kumar Rahul invited health sector investments, touting Punjab's facilitative ecosystem with policy support and fast-track approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026