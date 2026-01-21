BHIM UPI Paves Way for Cashless Heritage Tours

In an effort to modernize payment systems at cultural heritage sites, NPCI-BHIM has entered into discussions with the Archaeological Survey of India to introduce BHIM UPI payments, according to a top official.

While online booking already offers this digital payment option, NPCI is considering cashbacks as incentives to further promote UPI use. Soon, physical counters will be equipped with UPI QR codes for seamless transactions.

Additionally, NPCI BHIM Services Ltd. is negotiating with several public sector banks for faster payment solutions. A surge in BHIM app transactions illustrates its growing popularity and trust among users. An announcement regarding these initiatives is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)