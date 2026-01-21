Left Menu

BHIM UPI Paves Way for Cashless Heritage Tours

NPCI-BHIM is collaborating with the Archaeological Survey of India to implement UPI payment systems at cultural heritage sites. Incentives like cashbacks are being considered to encourage usage. Talks with public sector banks aim to streamline the UPI process further, while transaction numbers have surged significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:34 IST
BHIM UPI Paves Way for Cashless Heritage Tours
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to modernize payment systems at cultural heritage sites, NPCI-BHIM has entered into discussions with the Archaeological Survey of India to introduce BHIM UPI payments, according to a top official.

While online booking already offers this digital payment option, NPCI is considering cashbacks as incentives to further promote UPI use. Soon, physical counters will be equipped with UPI QR codes for seamless transactions.

Additionally, NPCI BHIM Services Ltd. is negotiating with several public sector banks for faster payment solutions. A surge in BHIM app transactions illustrates its growing popularity and trust among users. An announcement regarding these initiatives is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Legal Battle Over Mercosur Trade Deal

EU's Legal Battle Over Mercosur Trade Deal

 Global
2
Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

 India
3
SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Launch

SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Laun...

 India
4
Davos Drama: Markets React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Davos Drama: Markets React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026