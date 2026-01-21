Continued Legacy of Shivakumara Mahaswami: Beacon of Compassion and Service
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has highlighted the enduring influence of Sri Shivakumara Mahaswami's ideals on India's spiritual and social development. Celebrating his legacy, Radhakrishnan emphasized the impact of the Siddaganga Math on education, health, and social equality, asserting the relevance of the late pontiff's values in modern governance.
On the seventh anniversary of the passing of Sri Shivakumara Mahaswami, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised the late pontiff's enduring legacy. He emphasized how Mahaswami's values have become intertwined with governance, specifically noting the role of Siddaganga Math in spiritual and social spheres like education and health.
Radhakrishnan highlighted how the ideals of Mahaswami are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India. The Vice President underscored that Mahaswami's legacy continues to inspire by championing heritage, the Sanskrit language, and traditional knowledge. This model of governance not only respects faith but also serves all citizens equally.
Reflecting on Mahaswami's life, Radhakrishnan described him as a social reformer who turned spirituality into service. Under the helm of the Siddaganga Math, which he led from 1941, Mahaswami focused on providing food, education, and shelter. The Vice President noted how these efforts have left a lasting impact on India's societal fabric, promoting inclusivity and equality.
