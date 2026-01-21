Left Menu

Tragic Love: Teen's Death Sparks Suspicion in Village

A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Banpurwa village under suspicious circumstances. Preliminary reports suggest a connection to a love affair. Fifteen days ago, she allegedly eloped with a village youth, but returned home. The family has not provided a clear reason for the death.

In a tragic turn of events, a 17-year-old girl was discovered dead at her home under mysterious circumstances, police have confirmed. The incident took place in Banpurwa village within the Ram Sanehi Ghat area.

Officials suspect the unfortunate event might be linked to a love affair. The girl's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

According to police reports, the girl had gone missing with a local youth about two weeks ago but returned after a police search prompted by her mother's complaint. Villagers noted she wished to marry the youth, but the family opposed the union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

