Nati Raja: Spicing Up South India with Authentic Donne Biryani

Dindigul Thalappakatti has unveiled a new brand, Nati Raja, set to offer Karnataka's renowned Donne Biryani across South India. The brand emphasizes authenticity through traditional cooking methods and a state-of-the-art SAP-enabled supply chain.

Rooted in Karnataka's rich food history, Donne Biryani combines bold flavors with minty undertones, embodying the essence of Bengaluru's culinary traditions. Nati Raja, with its commitment to quality, utilizes premium ingredients and meticulous preparation processes to deliver regional delicacies.

Mr. Nagasamy Dhanabalan, Managing Director, expressed that Nati Raja aims to preserve and celebrate Karnataka's culinary legacy while maintaining rigorous quality standards. The menu promises Donne-style Chicken and Mutton Biryanis, alongside authentic variants and regional desserts, ensuring a unique dining experience for consumers throughout South India.

