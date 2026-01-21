Left Menu

Family Ties Frayed: Political Drama Unfolds in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women chief Babita Singh Chauhan dismissed inquiries about allegations involving deputy Aparna Yadav's marriage. Aparna's husband, Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, accuses her of damaging family ties, seeking divorce. No political parties or family have publicly responded, while social media captures the unfolding saga.

Updated: 21-01-2026 20:37 IST
Aparna Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The chief of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, Babita Singh Chauhan, refrained from commenting on the allegations leveled against her deputy, Aparna Bisht Yadav. Chauhan emphasized that the issue was a 'family matter' when asked about Deputy Chairperson Yadav's ongoing marital discord with her husband, Prateek Yadav.

Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has accused his wife, Aparna, of severing his family ties, announcing his intention to seek a divorce. Describing her as a 'family destroyer,' Prateek's Instagram post portrays her as fame-seeking and self-centered. The post remains unchallenged by family or party members and is still available online.

Aparna Yadav, who contested the 2017 assembly elections with SP and joined BJP in 2022, has not directly addressed these accusations publicly. Both the Samajwadi Party and the BJP have stayed silent on the issue, while rumors circulate regarding the hacking of Prateek's social media account.

(With inputs from agencies.)

