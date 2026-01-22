Amazon Prime’s 'Elle' Series: A Journey into Elle Woods’ Past

Amazon Prime Video has announced the renewal of its 'Legally Blonde' prequel series, 'Elle', for a second season even before the launch of its first season on July 1.

The series, a spin-off from the 2001 hit film that starred Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, follows the character's formative high school years. Lexi Minetree takes on the challenging role of young Elle Woods.

Reese Witherspoon, who serves as an executive producer, expressed her delight in Minetree's performance, describing it as a gratifying experience. The series, led by creator Laura Kittrell, explores themes of kindness, authenticity, and self-belief.

(With inputs from agencies.)