Indian Film Festival 2026: A Cinematic Bridge Between India and Singapore

The Indian Film Festival 2026 in Singapore showcases 21 diverse films across eight languages, strengthening cultural ties between India and Singapore. Inaugurated by High Commissioner Dr. Shilpak Ambule, this edition celebrates Indian cinema's diversity and includes films featuring Bollywood's iconic Khans, along with regional movies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The second edition of the Indian Film Festival (IFF) 2026 was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Dr. Shilpak Ambule, who highlighted its role in enhancing cultural ties between the two nations. The festival is set to run from January 23 to March 8, 2026, showcasing 21 films.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2025, the film festival promises a rich and diverse line-up that spans genres, regions, and generations. The inclusion of films featuring Bollywood's iconic Khans highlights India's cinematic legacy and creative genius.

Significant films include ''Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'', ''3 Idiots'', and ''Uri: The Surgical Strike'', among others. The selection underscores the vibrant storytelling of Indian cinema, bringing regional perspectives to an international audience in Singapore.

