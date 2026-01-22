Left Menu

Rani Mukerji Reflects on Career Highlights and Challenges

Acclaimed actor Rani Mukerji shared her experiences in the film industry, highlighting the challenges she faced, including having her voice dubbed in 'Ghulam.' She expressed gratitude to director Karan Johar for allowing her to retain her voice in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' Rani is set to star in 'Mardaani 3.'

Actor Rani Mukerji reflected on her career in cinema, discussing both challenges and gratitude during her decades-long journey. Speaking alongside filmmaker Karan Johar, Mukerji recounted the moment her voice was dubbed for 'Ghulam,' an experience that was initially unsettling for her.

Mukerji thanked Johar for allowing her to keep her voice in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' contrasting her previous experience. Johar had reassured her admiration for her unique voice, which became a defining feature in subsequent roles.

As she prepares for the release of 'Mardaani 3,' Mukerji reflects on how her unlikely entry into the film industry, despite her family's traditional expectations, paved the way for a celebrated career full of diverse roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

