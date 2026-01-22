Left Menu

Greenland Diplomatic Solution Hopes Rise

U.S. President Donald Trump has given a signal of hope for a diplomatic resolution concerning Greenland, as mentioned by Polish President Karol Nawrocki. Trump’s speech in Davos indicated potential discussions among Denmark, the U.S., and Greenland to address the issue amicably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:13 IST
  • Poland

United States President Donald Trump suggested a possible diplomatic resolution to the Greenland issue during his speech on Wednesday in Davos. This development was highlighted by Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Thursday.

President Nawrocki expressed optimism that Trump's words signal potential diplomatic talks involving the Prime Minister of Denmark, the President of the United States, and Greenlandic authorities. This dialogue aims to consider the interests of all parties, especially the people of Greenland.

The statement in Davos has sparked hope for a peaceful solution, with stakeholders gearing up for forthcoming discussions to ensure that the matter is addressed thoughtfully and respectfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

