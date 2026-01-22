Left Menu

Delhi's Persistent Plague: A Vehicle Stolen Every 15 Minutes

Despite a decline in vehicle theft cases in recent years, Delhi still experiences a vehicle theft every 15 minutes. The crime makes up almost 20% of the city's crime rate. While enforcement and technology have reduced numbers, the National Capital Region remains vulnerable due to its road network and high vehicle density.

Despite a notable year-on-year decline in vehicle theft cases since 2023, Delhi remains a city where a vehicle is stolen every 15 minutes, according to official data. The Delhi Police data reveals a steady drop in the number of cases—from 40,045 in 2023 to 35,014 by 2025.

This translates to an average of nearly 96 vehicles being stolen daily, forming roughly 20% of the total crimes reported in the capital, noted a senior police officer. Technological innovations and enforcement policies have reduced the numbers, but the sheer volume of cases remains a significant concern.

The issue extends beyond Delhi. The National Capital Region, with its extensive road networks and dense vehicle population, accounts for over 56% of the nation's vehicle theft cases. Enhanced surveillance, frequent interstate collaboration, and effective policing strategies have helped, yet the demand for stolen vehicles and spare parts continues to drive the crime.

