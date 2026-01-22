Delhi's Persistent Plague: A Vehicle Stolen Every 15 Minutes

Despite a notable year-on-year decline in vehicle theft cases since 2023, Delhi remains a city where a vehicle is stolen every 15 minutes, according to official data. The Delhi Police data reveals a steady drop in the number of cases—from 40,045 in 2023 to 35,014 by 2025.

This translates to an average of nearly 96 vehicles being stolen daily, forming roughly 20% of the total crimes reported in the capital, noted a senior police officer. Technological innovations and enforcement policies have reduced the numbers, but the sheer volume of cases remains a significant concern.

The issue extends beyond Delhi. The National Capital Region, with its extensive road networks and dense vehicle population, accounts for over 56% of the nation's vehicle theft cases. Enhanced surveillance, frequent interstate collaboration, and effective policing strategies have helped, yet the demand for stolen vehicles and spare parts continues to drive the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)