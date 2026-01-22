Left Menu

Tactical Moves: UP Warriorz Takes on Gujarat Giants

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning decided to bowl first against Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League match. While the Warriorz maintained their previous lineup, Gujarat introduced Danni Wyatt-Hodge in place of Georgia Wareham. The match featured notable players on both sides, aiming for a crucial victory.

In Thursday's Women's Premier League clash, UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against the Gujarat Giants. The decision sets the stage for an intense face-off, building excitement among fans and experts alike.

Sticking to their successful formula, the UP Warriorz retained their lineup from the last match, exuding confidence in their strategy. Conversely, the Gujarat Giants made a tactical change, bringing in Danni Wyatt-Hodge, replacing Georgia Wareham, aiming to exploit UP Warriorz's vulnerabilities.

The teams lined up with an array of talent, featuring stars like Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine for the Giants and Harleen Deol and Sophie Ecclestone for the Warriorz. Both teams are equipped to deliver a thrilling contest, as they vie for valuable points in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

