India's 'Homebound' Misses Oscar Nomination in 2026

Neeraj Ghaywan's critically acclaimed film 'Homebound' will not be competing for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars 2026. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the final nominations in Los Angeles, leaving the Indian entry from the final five contenders.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, 'Homebound' had a notable presence on the festival circuit, debuting at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard section. The story, inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article in The New York Times, brings to light the friendship and struggles faced by a Muslim and a Dalit aiming to overcome social discrimination in India.

With prominent cast members such as Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film was overseen by Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese as an executive producer. The final Oscar nominations include films from Brazil, France, Norway, Spain, and Tunisia, with the ceremony set for March 15 at the Dolby Theatre.

(With inputs from agencies.)