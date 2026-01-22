Left Menu

India's 'Homebound' Misses Oscar Nomination in 2026

Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Homebound' fails to secure an Oscar nomination in the Best International Feature Film category for the 2026 Academy Awards. Despite making the shortlist, it did not reach the final five. The film highlights a childhood friendship challenged by social barriers in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Neeraj Ghaywan's critically acclaimed film 'Homebound' will not be competing for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars 2026. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the final nominations in Los Angeles, leaving the Indian entry from the final five contenders.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, 'Homebound' had a notable presence on the festival circuit, debuting at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard section. The story, inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article in The New York Times, brings to light the friendship and struggles faced by a Muslim and a Dalit aiming to overcome social discrimination in India.

With prominent cast members such as Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film was overseen by Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese as an executive producer. The final Oscar nominations include films from Brazil, France, Norway, Spain, and Tunisia, with the ceremony set for March 15 at the Dolby Theatre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

