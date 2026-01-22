Left Menu

Delhi CM Pledges Salary for Peace Mission at Spiritual Gathering

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended a Ram Katha event, pledging her salary towards world peace initiatives, reflecting cultural values and non-violence. The gathering, led by Morari Bapu, emphasized social awareness and environmental responsibility. Former president Ram Nath Kovind lauded Gupta's commitment to peace and humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:05 IST
Delhi CM Pledges Salary for Peace Mission at Spiritual Gathering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the nine-day Ram Katha at Bharat Mandapam, emphasizing world peace and cultural values. Spiritual orator Morari Bapu led the event with discourses highlighting service and compassion.

Gupta pledged her monthly salary to the World Peace Centre Mission, describing it as a gesture towards social responsibility and human values, following the initiative of event institutions. Former president Ram Nath Kovind praised her inspiring dedication.

Morari Bapu stressed the universal essence of Sanatan Dharma and environmental initiatives. The event saw participation from global and national devotees, alongside dignitaries like MP Manoj Tiwari. Gupta's commitment to cleaning the Yamuna river was applauded by Bapu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

 India
2
Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

 India
3
Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

 India
4
Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026