Delhi CM Pledges Salary for Peace Mission at Spiritual Gathering

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the nine-day Ram Katha at Bharat Mandapam, emphasizing world peace and cultural values. Spiritual orator Morari Bapu led the event with discourses highlighting service and compassion.

Gupta pledged her monthly salary to the World Peace Centre Mission, describing it as a gesture towards social responsibility and human values, following the initiative of event institutions. Former president Ram Nath Kovind praised her inspiring dedication.

Morari Bapu stressed the universal essence of Sanatan Dharma and environmental initiatives. The event saw participation from global and national devotees, alongside dignitaries like MP Manoj Tiwari. Gupta's commitment to cleaning the Yamuna river was applauded by Bapu.

(With inputs from agencies.)