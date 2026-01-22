Left Menu

Vampire Thriller 'Sinners' Dominates Oscars with Historic 16 Nominations

The film 'Sinners,' celebrating blues music and Black culture during the Segregation-era U.S. South, has received a record-breaking 16 Academy Award nominations. As a frontrunner for the Oscars, 'Sinners' faces strong competition from other contenders. The nominations reflect the Academy's openness to unconventional storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The vampire thriller "Sinners" has made history with an unprecedented 16 nominations at the Academy Awards, leading the race in this year's Oscars. The film celebrates blues music and Black culture, brilliantly set against the backdrop of the Segregation-era U.S. South. The accolades position "Sinners" as the frontrunner in the upcoming Oscars, where it will compete for the best picture prize.

Alongside "Sinners," directors and actors across several other noteworthy films have also earned nominations, contributing to an Oscars year diverse in genres, from historical drama to supernatural horror. Actor Jordan's portrayal of twin brothers embroiled in a gangster-vampire showdown highlights themes of segregation and racism. The film also detracts recognition in categories like best director for Ryan Coogler and best supporting roles for Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku.

Academy members, totaling around 10,000 industry professionals, will determine the winners on March 15. As the countdown to the Oscars continues, with films like "Frankenstein," "Hamnet," and international productions "Sentimental Value" and "The Secret Agent" as contenders, the ceremony promises to be an exciting event celebrating cinematic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

Washington Welcomes Iraq's Initiative on ISIS Detainment

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

