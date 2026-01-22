Vampire Thriller 'Sinners' Dominates Oscars with Historic 16 Nominations

The vampire thriller "Sinners" has made history with an unprecedented 16 nominations at the Academy Awards, leading the race in this year's Oscars. The film celebrates blues music and Black culture, brilliantly set against the backdrop of the Segregation-era U.S. South. The accolades position "Sinners" as the frontrunner in the upcoming Oscars, where it will compete for the best picture prize.

Alongside "Sinners," directors and actors across several other noteworthy films have also earned nominations, contributing to an Oscars year diverse in genres, from historical drama to supernatural horror. Actor Jordan's portrayal of twin brothers embroiled in a gangster-vampire showdown highlights themes of segregation and racism. The film also detracts recognition in categories like best director for Ryan Coogler and best supporting roles for Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku.

Academy members, totaling around 10,000 industry professionals, will determine the winners on March 15. As the countdown to the Oscars continues, with films like "Frankenstein," "Hamnet," and international productions "Sentimental Value" and "The Secret Agent" as contenders, the ceremony promises to be an exciting event celebrating cinematic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)