Heritage Tableau: Celebrating India's Freedom Icons & Cultural Legacy

The Republic Day parade features tableaux celebrating iconic Indian freedom fighters and cultural symbols. West Bengal showcases 'Vande Mataram' composer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, while Gujarat highlights Bhikaji Cama's Tricolour legacy. The event marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and India's self-reliance, embracing diverse traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:23 IST
Heritage Tableau: Celebrating India's Freedom Icons & Cultural Legacy
During the upcoming Republic Day Parade, vibrant tableaux will celebrate pivotal figures in India's freedom struggle and cultural heritage. West Bengal's display honors 'Vande Mataram' composer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee along with other freedom icons like Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose, embodying Bengal's significant role in India's journey to Independence.

Gujarat's tableau accentuates the legacy of the Indian Tricolour, designed by renowned freedom fighter Bhikaji Cama. It reflects on the historic moment when the flag, inscribed with 'Vande Mataram', was first raised, symbolizing unity and self-reliance.

The 77th Republic Day marks a key milestone by reflecting 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The parade's overarching themes, 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat', echo the harmonious blend of the nation's rich traditions and strides toward self-sufficiency.

