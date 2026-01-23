Left Menu

Amit Shah Highlights India's Cultural Renaissance at Gayatri Parivar Centenary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the role of Indian traditions in solving global issues during the Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar centenary celebrations. He highlighted India's cultural heritage and values, referencing influential thinkers like Swami Vivekananda, urging the nation to embrace its spiritual legacy for global benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 23-01-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 00:43 IST
During the centenary celebrations of Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the significance of Indian traditions in addressing global challenges. Shah articulated that the world views India with respect due to its rich cultural heritage and values.

Highlighting thinkers such as Swami Vivekananda, Maharishi Aurobindo, and Pandit Shri Ram Sharma, Shah stressed the belief that India's spiritual resurgence could illuminate the world. Referring to milestones such as the upcoming centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Gita Press Gorakhpur in 2025-26, he described them as signs of a national renaissance.

Shah praised Pandit Shriram Sharma's contributions to social welfare and humanism, noting his efforts in making the Gayatri Mantra accessible and connecting spirituality with social issues. He also mentioned Prime Minister Modi's aim for a developed India by 2047, and inaugurated the Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital in Haridwar.

