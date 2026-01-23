Mamata Banerjee Calls for Bose Document Declassification

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, paid homage to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, urging the central government to declassify all documents related to the iconic freedom fighter.

In a social media post, Banerjee expressed regret that the enigma of Bose's disappearance remains unsolved, despite the passage of decades.

The West Bengal government has already made state files on Bose publicly accessible, and Banerjee reiterated her appeal for the Indian government to reveal all available information concerning Netaji.

(With inputs from agencies.)