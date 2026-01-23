Aviation Marvels Take Flight: Sarang Joins Global Icons at Singapore Airshow 2026

The Indian Air Force's Sarang helicopter team is set to dazzle audiences with precision flying at the Singapore Airshow 2026. Taking place early next month, the event boasts participation from numerous renowned military aerobatic teams, organisers confirmed on Friday.

Held at Changi Exhibition Centre from February 3 to 9, the airshow will feature a total of eight aerial displays. Participants include the Indonesian Air Force's Jupiter team, China's Bayi aerobatic team, and the debuting Royal Australian Air Force's F-35A Lightning II fighter jet.

In addition to the military prowess on display, the airshow will feature commercial aviation giants like Airbus and COMAC, enhancing the showcase of cutting-edge technology. Organisers anticipate welcoming aviation professionals, enthusiasts, and the public to witness these remarkable performances.