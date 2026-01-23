First Rain of 2026 disrupts Republic Day Rehearsals in Delhi

Rain and thunderstorms disrupted the full dress rehearsal for Republic Day at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Friday morning, marking an unusual scene for the annual event.

The national capital experienced the first rains of 2026, with light to moderate showers causing significant delays and creating a sense of uncertainty as officials kept a close watch.

Despite the weather-induced delays, security personnel maintained their posts and attendees adjusted to the downpour, ensuring the rehearsal proceeded in an orderly fashion amid the unexpected rain.