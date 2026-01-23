Left Menu

First Rain of 2026 disrupts Republic Day Rehearsals in Delhi

The Republic Day full dress rehearsal in Delhi was delayed due to rain and thunderstorms, marking the end of a long dry winter. Officials and spectators braved the inclement weather, which was caused by the year's first intense western disturbance. Despite the delay, the event remained orderly.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:53 IST
First Rain of 2026 disrupts Republic Day Rehearsals in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rain and thunderstorms disrupted the full dress rehearsal for Republic Day at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Friday morning, marking an unusual scene for the annual event.

The national capital experienced the first rains of 2026, with light to moderate showers causing significant delays and creating a sense of uncertainty as officials kept a close watch.

Despite the weather-induced delays, security personnel maintained their posts and attendees adjusted to the downpour, ensuring the rehearsal proceeded in an orderly fashion amid the unexpected rain.

