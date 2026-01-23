First Rain of 2026 disrupts Republic Day Rehearsals in Delhi
The Republic Day full dress rehearsal in Delhi was delayed due to rain and thunderstorms, marking the end of a long dry winter. Officials and spectators braved the inclement weather, which was caused by the year's first intense western disturbance. Despite the delay, the event remained orderly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Rain and thunderstorms disrupted the full dress rehearsal for Republic Day at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Friday morning, marking an unusual scene for the annual event.
The national capital experienced the first rains of 2026, with light to moderate showers causing significant delays and creating a sense of uncertainty as officials kept a close watch.
Despite the weather-induced delays, security personnel maintained their posts and attendees adjusted to the downpour, ensuring the rehearsal proceeded in an orderly fashion amid the unexpected rain.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Republic Day
- rehearsal
- rain
- thunderstorm
- weather
- IMD
- western disturbance
- Kartavya Path
ALSO READ
Taiwan President Calls for Sanctions Crackdown Collaboration with Ukraine
Taiwan and Ukraine Strengthen Ties Against Sanctions Evasion
Ukraine's Energy Crisis: Struggles Amidst Intensified Russian Strikes
Trump Pushes for Peace Deal in Ukraine Conflict
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks