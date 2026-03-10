Left Menu

Ukraine's Tactical Air Defence Outreach in Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the deployment of air defence experts to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and a U.S. military base in Jordan, in response to Iran's aerial assaults on these nations. The initiative aims to strengthen regional air defence capabilities and reflects Ukraine's global defence cooperation efforts.

Updated: 10-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:50 IST
  • Ukraine

In a strategic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that Kyiv has dispatched air defence specialists to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. This initiative was undertaken in response to ongoing aerial threats from Iran targeting these regions.

Further bolstering international defence cooperation, Ukrainian experts have also been stationed at a U.S. military base in Jordan. Specific details about their roles and missions remain undisclosed, as stated by Zelenskiy's communications advisor during a WhatsApp session.

This proactive approach underlines Ukraine's commitment to global peacekeeping and its readiness to contribute to regional stability by confronting aerial threats through collaborative defence measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

