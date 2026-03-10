In a strategic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that Kyiv has dispatched air defence specialists to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. This initiative was undertaken in response to ongoing aerial threats from Iran targeting these regions.

Further bolstering international defence cooperation, Ukrainian experts have also been stationed at a U.S. military base in Jordan. Specific details about their roles and missions remain undisclosed, as stated by Zelenskiy's communications advisor during a WhatsApp session.

This proactive approach underlines Ukraine's commitment to global peacekeeping and its readiness to contribute to regional stability by confronting aerial threats through collaborative defence measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)