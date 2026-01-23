Patriotism as a Lifestyle: Introducing Luv My India

Mumbai: Spearheaded by veteran advertising professional Vandana Sethhi, Luv My India has launched as the country's first nationalist lifestyle brand. The brand aims to weave everyday patriotism into the fabric of everyday life with offerings like Khadi flags, apparel, and accessories.

Luv My India promotes a novel approach where patriotism is integrated into daily life rather than being reserved for special occasions. ''We now lead where we used to follow,'' Sethhi remarked, emphasizing how the brand empowers Indians to express national pride consistently.

The digital-first, direct-to-consumer model reflects the brand's commitment to authenticity and connection. Its mission is to make patriotism a personal and everyday sentiment, closing the gap between India's growing global stature and individual identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)